WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An apartment building in Weymouth was evacuated on Sunday after a fire broke out in a unit.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames, which left the apartment on Broad Street badly damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

