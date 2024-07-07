WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An apartment building in Weymouth was evacuated on Sunday after a fire broke out in a unit.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames, which left the apartment on Broad Street badly damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox