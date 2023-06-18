MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Extra security remained at an apartment complex in Malden Monday, one day after police said a woman was rushed to a hospital after a shootout within the complex.

Police said they believe the woman was caught in the crossfire during the incident. A man also received medical help and is expected to survive.

With questions remaining about the incident, one resident of the apartment complex described what he and his wife saw in the lobby area.

“We could easily have been coming home from a couple drinks out on the town or something and been caught in the crossfire,” said Michael Zaccaria. “I mean, there’s bullet holes all over the place, all through the lobby.”

Police said they started getting calls about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Frightened residents captured video of the ensuing large emergency response at Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge. Yellow crime tape was also seen, at one point, blocking off the entire entrance to the building with many evidence markers spotted in the area.

Authorities said the 33-year-old woman who was shot suffered serious injuries.

Zaccaria said he and his wife came home hours after the incident.

“There’s blood everywhere, there’s surgical equipment everywhere,” Zaccaria said. “So, clearly, they were trying to resuscitate whoever was shot. It was just absolutely astonishing to see, very scary, terrifying.”

Photos of the lobby area later showed fresh paint visible covering bullet holes in a wall.

“A big part of why we’re so concerned is I’ve heard nothing. Nothing from the police. Nothing from the building. They sent out a very generic email,” Zaccaria said.

Security guards were seen outside the front door at the Quarrystone apartment complex on Monday and Malden police also revisited the scene.

Still, no arrests had been made in the case at last check on Monday and no information on a motive had been released.

“We’re looking to move, absolutely immediately,” Zaccaria said. “In fact, I’m looking at houses this week.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)