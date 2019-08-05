BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are evacuating buildings in Boston after a construction company hit a high-pressure gas line on Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the area of 41 Temple St.

The buildings surrounding the scene have been evacuated.

No additional details were immediately released.

We are monitoring the air quality in the area, waiting until @nationalgridus shuts down the leak. pic.twitter.com/z5jvMR5A2Y — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 5, 2019

At approximately 9:55 a construction company hit a high pressure gas line in the street at 41 Temple St. We are evacuating the buildings on Temple St. pic.twitter.com/0mBhCE3zyi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 5, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)