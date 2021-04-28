Buildings evacuated after construction crew strikes gas line in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings were evacuated in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon after a construction crew struck a gas line.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 1 Mill St. for reports of a gas leak and determined a contractor had struck a 2 inch high-pressure gas main, according to Chief Brian Moriarty.

The gas was eventually shut off and all buildings were checked and cleared for any residual gas that may have been lingering inside.

Eversource crews are on the scene working to restore the utility.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)