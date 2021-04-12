Buildings evacuated after suspicious device found near NH high school

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Buildings were evacuated after a suspicious device was found near a high school in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to the Beech Street side of Central High School in Manchester around 12:30 p.m. found the device and called in the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Disposal Unit for assistance, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Nearby streets have been closed and buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The scene remains active and police are asking people to stay away from the area until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

