Buildings evacuated in Whitman after machine strikes gas line

Buildings were evacuated along Route 18 in Whitman Thursday after a piece of machinery struck a gas line.

Firefighters responded to the scene near the intersection of Route 18 and Auburn Street around 8:30 a.m.

A strong odor of gas permeated the area after the two-inch gas main was struck.

National Grid was called to the scene. The line was not where the marks had been placed.

After the gas was secured people were allowed to re-enter the surrounding buildings.

The scene was cleared by 10:20.

