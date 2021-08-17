(WHDH) — Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi is set to make an appeal for compassionate release to a Florida parole board on Wednesday.

Whitey Bulger’s former henchman has served 26 years of his life sentence so far and the 87-year-old gangster cites the dangers of coronavirus as a reason he should be released.

Flemmi was convicted in a number of murders but avoided the death penalty by testifying against Bulger.

