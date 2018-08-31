Bull rider dies after being thrown to ground, stomped on in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was riding a bull at the New England Rodeo in Norton has died from injuries he suffered on Wednesday when he was thrown from the animal and stomped on, police said.

Officers responding to the rodeo on North Washington Street about 8:30 p.m. spoke with eyewitnesses who said Evaldo DeSilva was stepped on by the bull he was riding after falling to the ground, according to the Norton Police Department.

DeSilva was initially transported to the Norton police station before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died, Lt. Todd Jackson said in a press release.

While an investigation is ongoing, officials called the incident a “tragic accident.”

Foul play is not suspected in DeSilva’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)