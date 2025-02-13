SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A bulldog from Swampscott won the title of Mug Root Beer’s “Bestest BullDawg” at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Since it’s been more than 70 years since a bulldog won the WKC Dog Show, Mug Root Beer decided to host a fan competition just among the bulldogs at the show.

And the inaugural winner — named Buns — is from the North Shore of Massachusetts. She was chosen out of 12 bulldogs at the show.

Buns recently returned to Swampscott to her breeder, Ken McKenna, after working on the west coast as a comfort dog for patients with anxiety. Buns also supports students at the local school McKenna’s wife works for.

“Buns’s journey is one of love, resilience, and pure dawg energy,” Mug Root Beer said in a statement.

Mug will present Buns with a gold bust of the Mug mascot’s head. The root beer company will also make a donation to the Bulldog Club of America Rescue Network in her name.

In addition, Buns will be featured in Mug’s limited-edition merch collection.

