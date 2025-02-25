YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bullet smashed through a window in Yarmouth Monday night.

Police say the incident happened at a home on Camp Street just before 6 p.m.

Police say at this time, they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

