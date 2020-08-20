Bullet flies into Billerica home, narrowly missing 10-year-old girl

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A bullet came flying into a family home in Billerica Sunday night and struck a wall where a 10-year-old girl had been standing just moments before.

Officers were called to the scene on Putney Circle around 9:15 p.m. after the Keane family reported a loud bang and what they believed to be a hole through the front of their home.

“All of a sudden we just heard an explosion sort of sound. Almost like a firecracker,” Jennifer Keane said.

Jennifer and her husband Joe were getting their daughters ready for bed when the shot rang out.

“We all just came running out into the hall and I saw some debris on the hall ground and then my husband noticed the hole in the wall,” Jennifer recalled.

“Took a second for it to kinda sink in,” Joe said. “Then it was just a matter of getting the kids and everyone else to the back of the house where it seemed to be a little bit safer.”

The round entered just below a window of a front laundry room that was under construction at the time. The round traveled through the laundry room and entered into an interior kitchen wall after having passed through an interior corridor, according to police.

The Keane’s 10-year-old daughter narrowly escaped injury.

“My daughter had just hung up her towel on that door that the bullet went through,” Jennifer said.

“Right, she had just finished her shower for the night,” Joe added.

Jennifer said her daughter walked into her bedroom and a minute later the bullet pierced the very place she was standing.

“One minute would have made all the difference,” she said.

Police are still trying to determine where this shot was fired from. At this time, they say the incident appears to be random and that the family was not targeted.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)