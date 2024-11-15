HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A bullet was found inside an elementary school gymnasium in Hull Thursday evening, officials said.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the Lillian M. Jacobs School after a student found a live .40-caliber bullet during sports practice, according to a statement from the Hull Police Department and Hull Public Schools. The student reported the bullet to their coach, who called police.

After Hull police looked around the gym, the Massachusetts State Police swept the campus with a K-9 trained in firearms and ammunition detection, the statement said. No additional bullets were found at the school.

Police also reviewed school surveillance video and determined that there was no threat to students or staff, they said in the statement.

There was an increased police presence at the elementary school Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hull Police Department at 781-925-1212.

