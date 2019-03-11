Bullet found in parking lot of Beverly school building

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bullet was found Monday afternoon in a Beverly school parking lot, just three days after a bullet was found in a middle school in town.

The bullet was located in the parking lot of the McKeown School, a building that houses the preschool program, according to Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill.

Friday, a bullet was found in the hallway of Beverly Middle School.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m. to address school safety.

No further details were immediately available.

