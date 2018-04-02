Bullet found in teacher’s storage closet at Bartlett High School in Webster

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - A bullet was found in a teacher’s storage closet at Bartlett High School in Webster on Monday.

Webster Public schools released a statement that said the bullet was found by a teacher who was getting supplies from the closet. They said that closet is typically locked.

Administrators immediately notified the School Resource Officer, Webster Police and Webster’s Superintendent.

Authorities conducted a full sweep of the school with dogs and metal detectors while a ‘hold in place’ was issued.

Webster Public Schools wrote in part, “Safety is our number one priority and the sweep resulted in no further findings. The school is continuing to work with the Webster Police to investigate this situation.

This is a developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)