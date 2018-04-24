Bullets found in high school in Plaistow, New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) — Two bullets were found inside a high school in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Monday.

Hampstead and Timberland Superintendent Dr. Earl Metzler said the bullets were found in a lost and found bin in the girls locker room by custodians at Timberland Regional High School. The discovery comes just a few days after a threat was reported at the school. Metzler said the two incidents are not related.

“Though it is impossible at this time to determine the source of where this ammunition came from, we will continue to work with the Plaistow Police Department to investigate, and most importantly, increase police presence at our campus to ensure both students and staff members feel safe in our buildings and on our grounds,” said Metzler, in a letter sent to parents.

A police K-9 unit searched the school and no weapon was found. The district is on spring break this week and no students were in the school at the time.

