(CNN) — Lafe Langford’s face is frozen in disbelief after nine of his relatives were killed.

It’s been two days since gunmen ambushed a convoy of mothers and children in northern Mexico, killing three women and six of their children.

“We’re still looking for answers and praying for answers,” Langford said on CNN’s “New Day” in an interview from Louisiana Wednesday.

The victims, who had dual US-Mexcian citizenship, were extended family members from a fundamentalist Mormon community in Mexico. The community is separate from the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Monday, the three mothers were driving in a convoy for protection as they headed to see other family members.

“All of a sudden, bullets just rained from above, from on top of a hill, down on top of them,” said Langford, who told CNN the information was coming from the survivors.

He marveled at the “heroic actions” of the surviving children who tried to help each other in the remote mountainous area near the Sonora-Chihuahua border.

Langford said it’s difficult to process “the loneliness that they felt in those mountains for hours and hours, all shot up and wounded, carrying each other in their arms.”

Devin Blake Langford, 13, watched his mother and two brothers die. He hid six of his siblings in bushes and covered them with branches to “keep them safe while he sought help,” another relative, Kendra Lee Miller, wrote on Facebook.

Lafe Langford lauded Devin and the boy’s sister for helping protect the other children.

“What they went through, what they experienced — we don’t have the capacity just to imagine what these children went through,” he said.

