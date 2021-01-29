Bundle up! Advisory issued for parts of Mass. as wind chills reach below 0 degrees

BOSTON (WHDH) - People are going to want to bundle up before they head outside Friday morning as wind chills drop below zero degrees in parts of the Bay State.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon for central and western Massachusetts, with wind chills projected to reach as low as -20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills in the highest elevations of Berkshire County could drop as low as -25 degrees.

The public is urged to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, such as coats, hats and gloves.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Lower and outer Cape Cod, as well as part of Nantucket, could see two to five inches of snow.

The remainder of Cape Cod and Nantucket, along with parts of the Eastern Coast, could get one to two inches.

Martha’s Vineyard and some communities in Eastern Mass. are expected to get a coating to an inch of snow.

Gusty winds will cause the powdery snow to move around, creating tough travel conditions.

The bitter cold will stick around for the weekend, with highs in the low 20s Saturday and the upper 20s Sunday.

For the latest updates, visit the 7Weather page.

