Dangerously cold temperatures are set to worsen overnight as a bitter blast of arctic air makes the rounds in New England.

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect from Northern Maine to central Connecticut through Saturday morning, with wind chills potentially reaching -25 to -40 degrees.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, most of the cold air’s core was still in Canada, headed south and breaching into northern New England, causing temps to drop in spots like Caribou, Maine, with -16 degrees, and Burlington, Vermont, with -10.

Friday night and Saturday morning are set to feature the worst of the cold as the blast arrives in full, complete with strong winds. Wind gusts above 35 mph, including 55 in Norwood, were already in the region in the afternoon, carrying wind chills of -3 degrees in Boston and -13 in Worcester.

Come Friday night, those wind chill temperatures will feel like -20 to -30 degrees by 11 p.m. and fluctuate throughout Saturday morning. Actual temperatures on Feb. 4 will likely range from -7 in Boston to -11 in Nashua.

However, by noon on Saturday, the worst of the cold is expected to be gone before even warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday, with an expected average high of 45 degrees.

