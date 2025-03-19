BOSTON (WHDH) - Bunker Hill Community College has cancelled its study abroad program amid the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

The college said the change is for the safety of its students and staff in light of current immigration policy and the prospect of renewed travel restrictions.

That crackdown recently resulted in a Lebanese doctor and professor at Brown University being detained at Logan airport and deported, despite having a valid visa.

