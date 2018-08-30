BOSTON (WHDH) - Bunker Hill Community College police are asking the public to help identify a man caught on surveillance video amid a sexual assault investigation.

A sexual assault allegedly occurred on the Charlestown campus on Monday, according to a message posted on the college’s website.

A female student told officers that a man groped her and then asked for sexual favors in an elevator before fleeing once the doors opened, school officials said.

The college is describing the suspect as a Hispanic male who claimed to be called “Caesar.”

He is approximately 24 years old with short hair and was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Police released surveillance images Wednesday night of a man matching their previous description in hopes that someone can identify him. However, they have not said if this person is connected to the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bunker Hill Community College police at 617-228-2222.

