BOSTON (WHDH) - Students that rely on the Orange Line to get to class at Bunker Hill Community College shared their anxiety about the impending shutdown with 7NEWS on Wednesday.

One woman usually exits the Orange Line at the T’s Community College station. She told 7NEWS that her professor even canceled class on Friday, anticipating a traffic mess when the Orange Line shuts down. When asked how she get to school, she told 7NEWS that she will likely use the alternate transportation provided by the MBTA but shares reservations.

“I think use a shuttle bus,” the student said. “But it’s going to take a long time.”

Another male student told 7NEWS that he anticipates a hectic commute on Friday.

“It’s going to be a problem,” he told 7NEWS. “It’s going to be difficult for us.”

