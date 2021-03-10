Bunny to return to Simon mall properties in Massachusetts for Easter

(WHDH) — The Burlington Mall, South Shore Plaza, Northshore Mall, Square One Mall, Auburn Mall, and Solomon Pond Mall are pleased to announce a safe and socially distanced Bunny visit for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bunny arrives at Burlington Mall and South Shore Plaza on March 17, 2021 and will be available for socially distanced visits until April 3, 2021.

The Bunny arrives at Northshore Mall, Square One Mall, Auburn Mall, and Solomon Pond Mall on March 18, 2021 and will be available for socially distanced visits until April 3, 2021.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)