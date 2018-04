SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A Burger King in Springfield closed after it went up in flames.

Fire officials said an exhaust vent system inside the fast food restaurant sparked a fire on Cooley Street Wednesday.

Officials added that no one was hurt.

Health department officials said it is possible the Burger King will reopen sometime Thursday.

