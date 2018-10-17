Burger King: New Halloween-themed sandwich clinically proven to induce nightmares

(WHDH) — Burger King’s new Halloween-themed sandwich is so scary that it is clinically proven to induce nightmares, according to the fast-food chain.

In partnership with Paramount Trials, Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services and Goldforest, the chain conducted a scientific study over 10 nights with 100 participants who ate the new “Nightmare King” and learned the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.

The sandwich features a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, a 100 percent white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick cut bacon, mayonnaise, and onions all assembled on a glazed green sesame seed bun.

The limited edition item will be available starting on Oct. 22. It will be priced at $6.39.

