(WHDH) — Burger King’s Impossible Whopper proved so popular in St. Louis earlier this month that the fast food chain plans to roll out the vegetarian option across the United States.

Unlike traditional plant-based burgers, the Impossible Whopper is intended to mimic the look, texture and taste of a traditional Whopper.

The company tested out the vegetarian patties at 59 restaurants in St. Louis.

Burger King says it will start expanding the Impossible Whopper to more markets soon, with the goal of making it national by the end of this year.

There are about 7,300 Burger King locations across the U.S.

