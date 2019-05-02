Burger King takes on McDonald’s with ‘Real Meals’ because ‘no one is happy all the time’

(WHDH) — Burger King is taking aim at McDonald’s with its newest lineup of “Real Meals” because “no one is happy all the time.”

The fast-food chain is rolling out five new meal boxes to rival the infamous Happy Meal, including the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, Yaaas Meal, and DGAF Meal.

The meals come with a Whopper sandwich, French fries, and a drink.

not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019

Burger King says it created the meals in partnership with Mental Health America for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

All customers are encouraged to visit their local Burger King this month to “#FeelYourWay.”

A film to support the initiative and bring awareness to the important cause was posted on Burger King’s YouTube channel. It takes an intimate and raw look into the reality of feeling “your way.”

The boxes are available while supplies last in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City.

