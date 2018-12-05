(WHDH) — Burger King is offering Whoppers for one cent in a new promotion aimed at trolling McDonald’s.

The signature sandwich can be bought for one penny after a consumer goes within 600 feet of a McDonald’s restaurant and orders the burger on the newly revamped BK App.

The “Whopper Detour” works when someone goes into a geofenced area around McDonald’s, prompting the app to unlock the promotion.

Once the order is placed, the app will navigate the user to the nearest Burger King for pickup.

The Whopper deal can be redeemed until Dec. 12 at participating restaurants nationwide.

