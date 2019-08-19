Burglars accused in string of robberies strike Pelham, NH gas station

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Surveillance cameras caught a break-in in progress at a gas station in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Authorities say the suspects crawled through a skylight on the roof of the building around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Surveillance video shows the two crawling around on the floor

“They’re crawling around and eventually they end up cutting some of the cameras,” one officer said. “They weren’t able to cut everything.”

Officers rushed to the scene but were too late. The suspects had successfully made off with a number of tobacco products from the shelves.

This break-in is believed to be the latest in a string of well-orchastrated burglaries

The suspects can be seen crawling around on the ground each time.

Surveillance cameras in a Southborough store caught a similar scene in late July. They were also seen at a store in Dracut and one in Berlin.

In total, nearly half a dozen communities have been targeted by the pair.

“We had a cruiser in the area and when the cruiser was coming down Route 38, we can see on outside surveillance that they hid quickly,” one officer said. “So, we believe we are getting watched nevermind us just looking for them.”

Police are warning people to be on the lookout and be careful, saying these suspects may be armed.

“If you end up running into them face to face I mean, things could go badly.”

Pelham police say they are working in conjunction with the other towns to solve this crime.

