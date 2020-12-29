BOSTON (WHDH) - A burglary suspect accused of brutally beating an elderly man on Christmas Eve faced a judge Monday.

Wyse Richardson, 23, of Dorchester, was arraigned via Zoom in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of aggravated assault and battery on a person over 60 and aggravated burglary, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Debra Delvecchio ordered Richardson to undergo an evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at an apartment building on Pompeii Street Thursday around 11 p.m. learned that Richardson had violently beat a 66-year-old resident and ransacked his apartment, the DA’s office said.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and remains hospitalized.

Based on the severity of the victim’s injuries, the case is under investigation by detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit.

Richardson is due back in court on Jan. 15, 2021.

