BAY SHORE, N.Y. (WHDH) — A man trying to break into several buildings in New York was arrested after getting stuck in the vent of a dental office.

Tax accountant Amir Hassan was working when 32-year-old Sean Maranzino allegedly fell through his office ceiling.

“He handed me the vitamin bottle and said, ‘here’s your vitamin bottle. I’m working on your HVAC unit,'” Hassan recalled.

He grabbed his shotgun, scaring Maranzino, who ran out the back door, police said.

Maranzino then allegedly struck several other places by crawling through roof vents before he got trapped in a dental office.

Dr. Michael Calderon says Maranzino took apart the dental office’s air conditioning system on the roof to crawl into the vent.

“It was like out of a movie,” he added.

Maranzino allegedly told Calderon that he was looking for his cat named Sparkles.

Emergency crews rescued Maranzino who was subsequently placed under arrest.

Police say he is a former heating, vent and air conditioning specialist who is recently unemployed.

