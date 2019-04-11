Burglary suspect caught hiding in tree house in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing car theft and burglary charges after police investigating a stolen vehicle found him hiding in a tree house, officials said.

Officers patrolling the western part of Dudley about 1:30 a.m. spotted a 2013 Mercedes parked on the side of the road and determined it had been reported stolen out of Charlton, according to Dudley police.

After noticing that the engine was still warm, police called for a K-9 unit and tracked the suspect, later identified as Joseph Carpenter, 44, to a tree house behind a home on Laura Way.

As he was being placed under arrest, Carpenter was allegedly found to be in possession of several items that had been stolen from cars in the area.

He is facing charges including receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, and trespassing.

