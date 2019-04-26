Burlington attempted break-in suspect arrested on drug, weapons charges

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man is facing a slew of criminal charges after officers investigating an attempted break-in at a house in Burlington allegedly found him in possession of a shotgun, ammo, drug paraphernalia, jewelry, and assorted stolen items.

Officers responding to a reported attempted break-in Wednesday found a home with a basement window that had been smashed with a large rock, according to Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent.

After reviewing the home’s doorbell camera, police were able to see a suspect, later identified as Nicholas Gromley, 24, walking on the rear deck of the house prior to the incident.

The next day, an officer working a detail on Cambridge Street spotted Gromley driving a blue Jeep Cherokee and arrested him when he was found to be operating without a valid driver’s license.

An inventory of the vehicle allegedly revealed a shotgun and ammunition, suspected drug paraphernalia, jewelry, a Burberry backpack, binoculars, and other goods that officers had probable cause to believe were stolen.

Gormley was ordered held pending his arraignment in Woburn District Court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession of a Class A drug, attempt to commit a crime (breaking and entering during the daytime), and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

