Burlington brothers born with rare genetic disorders get Celtics-themed makeover, visit from Gordon Hayward

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Burlington brothers who were born with albinism got a special Boston Celtics-themed home makeover and a visit from star forward Gordon Hayward on Tuesday.

Joseph and Steven Benevento were surprised by Hayward, and legend Cedric Maxwell, who helped the young boys christen a brand new Celtics court that was built in their backyard.

“I think it’s very special and I want to thank the entire Celtics community,” Joseph said.

The boys’ mother, Tarsha Benevento, says they share a passion for sports and music.

“The face every day with lots of challenges that they don’t even let their dad and I know about sometimes,” she said.

Hayward and Maxwell held a basketball clinic with the boys on their new court.

“You’re going to be watching him [Hayward] this year at the Garden and you’ll be able to say you played with him in your backyard,” Maxwell told the boys.

The court comes equipped with a rubberized surface, an adjustable hoop, and LED lighting, among other amenities.

“This backyard court is pretty amazing,” Hayward said.

The boys say they now hope to stay up shooting hoops until 2 a.m.

Arbella Insurance helped facilitate the special day.

