Burlington cops investigating after urine found in library soap dispensers, air fresheners

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Burlington police are investigating after someone urinated in the soap dispensers and air fresheners in the Burlington Public Library bathroom.

At about 4 p.m. on March 22, officers responding to the Sears Street library spoke with a staffer who said a day after a patron found a cup filled with urine on the shelf in the men’s room, they realized there was urine in both the soap dispenser and air freshener, Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said.

As part of their investigation, officers are reviewing video surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying a suspect.

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the incident is urged to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post additional information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)