Burlington family stranded for 7 hours after GPS leads them down snowmobile trail

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Burlington family found themselves stranded in the snow for hours over the weekend after they say their GPS led their minivan down a New Hampshire snowmobile trail.

The family were heading back home from a ski trip to Bretton Woods Saturday when Dattu, who wished to be known only by his first name, his passenger and five children found themselves trapped on the snowmobile only trail.

“After going a little further we realized it was an unplowed road. We saw tracks there and thought cars had been going through,” Dattu said.

That’s when they tried to turn the minivan around but ended up sliding into a snowbank leaving them stranded and without cellphone reception.

Dattu relied on the roadside assistance button in his car to get in contact with emergency personnel.

“We were told it would take them 60-90 minutes to come and rescue us,” he said.

However, that rescue mission turned out to be quite a bit longer than that.

Thankfully Dattu and his family are all safe and perfectly fine now.

He says they’re incredibly grateful for the first responders who spent their evening helping them to safety.

“They have been extremely nice and we’re extremely grateful for everything they have done for us.”

