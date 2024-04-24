BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The baby geese, or goslings, were rescued from a storm drain in Burlington by that town’s fire department.

“Our department is committed to protecting the lives of our community members, no matter how small,” said Burlington Fire Chief Andrew Connerty. “This was a great save and I commend our department members for their dedication to service.”

On Monday, the department was called to a location on Burlington Mall Road following report of the young birds trapped a drain.

“Crews immediately jumped into action and stopped traffic in the area to remove the drain cover,” Burlington Fire said in a statement. “

Firefighter Michael Bennett grabbed the three goslings out of the storm drain, with the help of Firefighter Eric FitzGerald who kept them corralled until they could be released safely. All three were released across the street from where they were found and reunited with their family.”

