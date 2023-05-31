BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Burlington firefighter who also used to run a dog training facility is set to appear in court on animal abuse charges after customers said their dogs were abused at “Falco K9” in South Boston.

Tyler Falconer, 30, will face a judge on charges he abused and neglected the animals that were in his care.

Several people who dropped their dogs off at the facility said they found them injured and emaciated, which led to charges against Falconer.

7NEWS repeatedly reached out to Falconer and his attorney but did not hear back.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

