BOSTON (WHDH) - A Burlington firefighter who also used to run a dog training facility is now facing possible prison time after customers said their dogs were abused at “Falco K9” in South Boston.

After a recent move by prosecutors to charge Tyler Falconer, 30, in this case, 7NEWS spoke with Lindsay Foster, whose dog is one of the animals cited in charging documents.

“He could barely pick his head up because he was so hungry and so exhausted,” she said. “He looked at me and was like ‘Oh mom, thank you, thank you’ but he was almost scared to get up.”

Foster said she brought her 5-month-old Rhodesian ridgeback named “Watch” to get “house trained” at Falconer’s kennel in February. She shared photos from when she picked “Watch” up two weeks later, showing the emaciated dog with his ribs visible through his coat.

When she took her dog home, Foster said she noticed scrapes and cuts all over his body and a puncture wound on his foot. She immediately took “Watch” to a vet where said the doctor told her “Watch” was on the verge of septic shock.

“I kept calling Falco being like ‘I’m not mad. Dogs are dogs. Just, what happened to his foot?’” Foster said. “No one would tell me anything. They closed ranks. Something happened. I don’t know what and I don’t know if I’ll ever find out.”

Foster said she reported the situation to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) and came to learn there were many other dog owners in similar situations.

In March, as these allegations were investigated, the town of Burlington pulled Falconer off the job, citing this situation along with a separate accusation of misconduct against him.

Now, months after Foster dropped her pet off at Falco K9, prosecutors are charging Falconer with animal cruelty.

Burlington officials have issued a statement on the matter, writing this week “…the Town obtained a copy of the Criminal Complaint in which the ARL charges that Falconer mistreated dogs at his business. The Town will now be determining how to proceed in that matter.”

“I was more than happy to stand up and represent and talk to the ASPCA and do whatever I had to do to get justice, not just for him but for all the other dogs that got hurt there,” Foster said.

The Falco K9 facility in South Boston had a sign displayed on its door reading “Falco K9 has permanently closed” as of Thursday.

7NEWS repeatedly reached out to Falconer and his attorney but did not heard back.

Falconer is expected to be in court later this month.

