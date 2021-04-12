BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington High School transitioned to remote learning for a week following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The high school saw 10 reported cases of the coronavirus last week, showing a dramatic upward trend compared to the 25 cases that had previously been reported all year, Superintendent Dr. Eric Conti told families and staff in a phone call.

The Burlington Board of Health also received laboratory testing over the weekend that indicated that six high school students have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The rise in cases caused the number of students on quarantine to grow to 130 in just a few days, with contact tracing still being completed for the recent cases.

Students will learn remotely for the week of April 12 before beginning spring break on April 19, Conti said.

All practices and games have been canceled for the week as well.

Conti added that they will be delaying the full return of the high school, or the combining of cohorts, until May 3 in case the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Please remember that the pandemic is not over and that there are more contagious variants of the virus in our area,” he said. “Please practice caution over spring break and I would encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you are able.”

