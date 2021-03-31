Burlington home daycare evacuated after tree falls on building

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home daycare in Burlington had to be evacuated Wednesday after a tree fell on the building.

Homeowner Leanne Trabucco-Freda said the wind picked up in the afternoon and she expressed concern about the tree to her son.

That is when she said she heard it crack.

“All of a sudden the sound of the branch, and I’m like ‘Just run!’ We just ran into the kitchen – me, him and the dog. And I had to run over to the daycare,” she said. “I said ‘Kristen, the tree fell. Get the kids to the right side of the house,” she said. “Then we had to get the pack and plays set up. We set up on my neighbor’s lawn over here. We got all nine kids out of the house over to safety.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The tree was supposed to be taken down in a couple of weeks but the wind snapped it in half before that could happen.

The tree will be removed from the property tomorrow.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)