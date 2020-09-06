Burlington International Airport to get $6.3M for upgrades

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest airport is going to be getting more than $6.3 million in federal funding for safety and infrastructure updates.

The money for the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington will be used to expand aircraft parking, install an outdoor noise monitoring system, and noise mitigation measures for nearby buildings.

In addition, the Northeast Kingdom International Airport in Newport will use a grant of $166,500 to conduct environmental mitigation.

The majority of the money for the Burlington airport will be used to soundproof a nearby South Burlington elementary school, the three members of Vermont’s congressional delegation said in a joint statement.

The initial grants to soundproof the Chamberlin (Elementary) School and establish noise monitoring units “are an encouraging first step as we continue to advocate the communities surrounding the airport,” Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep Peter Welch said in the statement.

The money is part of a package of more than $1.2 billion to help upgrade more than 400 airports across the country.

