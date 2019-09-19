Burlington Mall closed after excavator hits high voltage line, knocks out power

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Mall will be closed until further notice after an excavator at a construction site outside struck an underground utility line, knocking out power to the mall, officials said.

“Burlington Mall will have a delayed opening today, Thursday, September 19, 2019, due to a power outage at the property,” the mall said in a tweet.

Officials say Eversource crews are working to fix a high voltage power line that was damaged around 8:30 a.m.

The incident left most of the mall in darkness.

Video from SKY7 HD showed employees from the mall’s 180 stores lingering in the parking lot.

Countless shoppers visited the mall but left emptyhanded.

It’s not clear when the repair work will be completed.

