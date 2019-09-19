Burlington Mall closed after excavator hits utility line, knocks out power

Burlington Fire Dept.

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Mall will be closed until further notice after an excavator at a construction site outside struck an underground utility line, knocking out power to the mall, officials said.

“Burlington Mall will have a delayed opening today, Thursday, September 19, 2019, due to a power outage at the property,” the mall said in a tweet.

Law enforcement officials say Eversource crews are working to fix the outage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates.

