Burlington Mall closed after excavator hits utility line, knocks out power

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Mall will be closed until further notice after an excavator at a construction site outside struck an underground utility line, knocking out power to the mall, officials said.
“Burlington Mall will have a delayed opening today, Thursday, September 19, 2019, due to a power outage at the property,” the mall said in a tweet.
Law enforcement officials say Eversource crews are working to fix the outage.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)