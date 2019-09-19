Burlington Mall closed after excavator hits utility line, knocks out power

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Mall will be closed until further notice after an excavator at a construction site outside struck an underground utility line, knocking out power to the mall, officials said.

“Burlington Mall will have a delayed opening today, Thursday, September 19, 2019, due to a power outage at the property,” the mall said in a tweet.

Law enforcement officials say Eversource crews are working to fix the outage.

No additional information was immediately available.

Burlington Mall is being closed until electrical issues are resolved. pic.twitter.com/nIbScBf3pc — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) September 19, 2019

Electrical power line pull out of ground by excavator at Burlington Mall. pic.twitter.com/8PwGuGPpJO — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) September 19, 2019

Burlington Mall still closed – @EversourceMA on scene — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 19, 2019

