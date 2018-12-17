Burlington man gets up to 14 years in prison for crash that killed Somerville police officer

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Burlington man was sentenced Monday to serve up to 14 years in prison for his role in a deadly car crash in New Hampshire that claimed the life of a Somerville police officer.

A Rockingham Superior Court judge ordered Michael Ricci, 19, to immediately begin serving his sentence of 7 to 14 years.

Ricci pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide, two counts of second-degree assault and one of reckless conduct on Oct. 4 after he was arrested in 2017 for crashing into 55-year-old Louis Remigio, who was riding his motorcycle while off-duty on Interstate 95 in North Hampton.

Ricci addressed the court before he was sentenced and expressed regret for causing the crash and bringing pain to Remigio’s family.

“I understand the incredible loss and pain, and I accept the responsibility for my error in judgment that day. If I could go back in time and change things, I would do that. I would do that so Mr. Remigio would still be here,” he said. “There is nothing that I can say today that will ease the pain. I just hope in time, they know how deeply I regret my error that day.”

Prosecutors said Ricci was racing his car on the highway when he struck and killed the 30-year police veteran.

