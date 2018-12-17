Burlington man to be sentenced in connection with deadly crash that killed off-duty officer in NH

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Burlington man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly car crash in New Hampshire that claimed the life of a Somerville police officer will be sentenced Monday.

Ricci, 19, faces seven to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and second-degree assault charges on Oct. 4.

Investigators say Ricci was racing his car on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire last year when he hit a motorcycle, killing off-duty officer Louis Remigio who was driving it.

Remigio was a 30-year veteran of the Somerville Police Department.

