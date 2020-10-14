BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Board of Health is offering a free flu vaccine clinic to the public on Saturday.

The clinic is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burlington High School on Cambridge Street.

Those attending the clinic are urged to bring with them a completed insurance form, which can be found here.

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to go to the clinic.

Face coverings must be worn while in a vehicle, unless a medical or disabling condition prevents them from doing so.

Vehicle windows must also be closed at all times, unless instructed otherwise by the clinic staff.

All immunizations are free.

