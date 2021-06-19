BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington officials said they have lifted the boil water order issued two days ago after E. coli was detected in the town’s drinking supply, but residents need to run their faucets before using water again.

Officials issued the boil water order after E. coli was found in three of 11 water sample sites Wednesday. Town workers and state Department of Environmental Protection officials took 37 confirmatory tests since and determined the bacteria is not present in the water system, town officials said Saturday.

Residents do not need to boil water before use but should run their faucets for 10 minutes to clear built-up water from pipes and use refrigerators to make and dispose of ice twice before using ice, officials said. Residents can also go to http://www.burlington.org or call 781-270-1670 for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)