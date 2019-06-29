Burlington opens new lakefront park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington has opened a new waterfront park.

Waterworks Park is next to the old Moran plant on Lake Champlain. It has nine benches, large garden beds, lighting and a boardwalk.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says “the park is built to support everything from couples sharing a bench to crowds enjoying food trucks, music and the outdoors.”

It’s surrounded by the Community Sailing Center, the skate park and the Burlington Harbor Marina.

