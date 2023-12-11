BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington say a 45-year-old man from Woburn turned himself in following an animal cruelty incident involving a suspect who assaulted a dog while out on a local trail.

The Burlington Police Department said Austin Beliveau, Jr., turned himself in nearly a week after authorities said the attack happened at Mill Pond Reservoir.

It was Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, when authorities said an individual on a bike approached a 69-year-old man who was walking his dog – an 8-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named “Gigi.”

The individual was described as having two, unleashed dogs with him when they approached the pair, leading to the animals nipping at one another and the suspect allegedly stepping in.

The man, said to be a white male with an athletic build in his early 30s, punched Gigi multiple times, according to the victim’s family. While Gigi’s owner tried to protect the dog, the family said he lost his footing and fell backwards, suffering an injury.

Police later said the suspect allegedly used his bike to “attempt to separate the dogs, which caused the walker to fall.” Authorities also noted the walker did not report any injuries.

Less than a week later, Burlington PD said Beliveau turned himself in on Monday around noontime and was charged with animal cruelty.

The 45-year-old was expected to be arraigned Woburn District Court sometime that same day.

“The Burlington Police Department would like to thank members of the public and media who helped share information,” police said in a statement.

No additional details were released.

