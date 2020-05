BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the Plaza 62 area on Wilmington Road Plaza, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-272-1212.

Burlington Police looking for missing 12 year old girl in area of Wilmington Road Plaza 62 area. If you have seen her please contact us 781-272-1212 pic.twitter.com/viDfoDWpSf — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) May 4, 2020

